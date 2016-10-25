Lady Truckers season ends in district semi-finals

The Lady Warriors were able to string a pair of goals together a couple times in a 4-0 win.

The first came at 34:23 in the first half, followed by another just 50 seconds later.

The Lady Trucker defense was able to hold off Ontario until just 3:19 remained in the first period, when Alexis Tice netted a goal from about 15-yards out. Tice struck again a 90 seconds into the second half to cap off the Ontario scoring.

“Well we put in our best defensive line that we have,” Lady Trucker coach Michelle Sandor said. “We did a really good job the last time that we played them of just limiting their shots and that was our goal again tonight, to not let them put a bunch of passes in a row. Once they get possession they’re pretty dangerous, we tried to get our feet in there and mess up their possession as much as we could.”

Tuesday night was not the first time Norwalk met Ontario, as the Lady Warriors notched two wins — 7-0 and 1-0.

“We did really good. We know they’re a better team than us, but we go in with a lot of heart. We’ve had a lot of injuries that has held us back a little bit. It’s been a struggle. We lost our two starting forwards, so we’ve been struggling offensively the whole season to find people to step into those positions,” Sandor said.

For Norwalk, goalie Kaitlyn Gilson finished with 10 saves on the night, while Maddie Diederick had the Lady Truckers’ only shot on goal.

“I’m so proud of them. They did a great job. That was what we talked about was playing with heart and the seniors especially, they’ve had a great season, a great four years and it’s going to be sad to see them go.”

The Lady Truckers will be bidding farewell to seven seniors — Camryn Bickerstaff, Summerlee Bigler, Yasmin Mancilla, Juanita Mancilla, Brandi Baker, Brittney Seitz and, of course, Gilson.

“(Gilson) did a great job in goal. Summerlee Bigler stepped up huge for us especially once Mara (Jaworski) got hurt. Mara is the center of our defense and someone had to fill in and she had a great game. Camryn Bickerstaff, she was just shutting them down left and right over there, just really strong. Juanita Mancilla up top, she is just a workhorse. She runs so hard the whole game and gives her full effort. It’s great to see them put forth a great effort.”