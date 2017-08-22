Norwalk in path of totality for 2024 total solar eclipse

Another total solar eclipse is just seven years away.

We while weren’t in the “path of totality” for Monday’s Great American Eclipse, cities such as Norwalk, Toledo, Cleveland and Akron will be for the total solar eclipse taking place April 8, 2024.

This time, it will come up in a diagonal path from Mexico through Texas, proceeding through Carbondale, Ill. (the point of longest eclipse for 2017) and on to New York, Maine, finally leaving land in Newfoundland, according to NASA. Other cities that will enjoy the total eclipse include Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y., Indianapolis, Little Rock, Ark., and Dallas.

And while the peak lasted about two minutes in the path of totality Monday, the 2024 eclipse will have peaks of 4 1/2 minutes, according to CNN.

The next solar eclipse occurs Feb. 15, 2018 and is a partial eclipse visible in Antarctica and South America, NASA reports. The next total solar eclipse is on July 2, 2019 with totality running through Chili and Argentina. This eclipse runs through a major observatory complex, the European Southern Observatory facility at La Silla, Chili.

There also will be 15 lunar eclipses from 2018 to 2024.