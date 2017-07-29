Library to host solar eclipse event

During this national event, the shadow of the moon will sweep across the United States in a narrow band from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean in a spectacle that hasn’t occurred in decades. In fact, the last total solar eclipse for the United States was nearly 40 years ago. The rest of North America will see a partial eclipse (Clyde will have a 75 to 85 percent eclipse), with the moon covering up only part of the sun. It is aptly named the Great American Eclipse.

This will be a great opportunity for our community to celebrate science with fun, hands-on activities, and treats, culminating in the eclipse event on Aug. 21 at the Shelter House in the Clyde Community Park. All attendees will receive their own eclipse glasses so they may safely watch this celestial spectacle.

“We are proud that the Clyde Public Library will participate in this national program,” said Beth Leibengood, library director.

“We have partnered with Carrie Harmon and Michelle Baker, science teachers at the Clyde Green Springs schools, to help our community prepare for this amazing astronomy event. We think people of all ages and backgrounds will find the solar eclipse to be an experience they will remember the rest of their lives.”

Clyde Public Library is hosting the program at the Shelter House in the Clyde Community Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Our eclipse program is free, however, registration is required by calling 419-547-7174 or stopping by the circulation desk in the library lobby.

Clyde Public Library has joined the STAR Library Education Network (STAR_Net) and its NASA@ My Library initiative, which are providing resources and STEM activities to libraries across the nation related to the eclipse. Partners include NASA, the American Library Association, and many other organizations. This project was made possible through support from the NASA Science Mission Directorate, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Google and the National Science Foundation.