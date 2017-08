High: $339,000 - Christopher J. Reikowski and Marci M. Reikowski to Nathan P. and Christine M. Samsa, 10 Old State Road, Milan.

Low: $181 - Lee G. and Jane F. Christenson to Kyle R. Obringer, 594 Lake Shore Drive, Greenfield Twp.

The full weekly listing of real estate transactions can be read in Saturdays’ Reflector.