High: $214,000 - Robert W. and Diane R. White to Jarrett and Rachel Fredericy or survivor, 2283 Ohio 162, Fitchville Twp.

Low: $1,355 - Adam and Courtney Schloemer to Margery A. Elmlinger, 426 Thomas Road, Norwich Twp.

The full weekly listing of real estate transactions can be read in Saturday’s Reflector.