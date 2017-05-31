Norwalk Realtors agree on two things — inventory down and prices up

Two Norwalk realtors, Pat Spettel and Norma Schaechterle, both agreed on two things: the town’s housing inventory is down and the prices are rising.

“It’s a seller’s market at this point,” Spettel said. “There’s multiple bids on properties going over asking price. We haven’t seen that in a while.”

Schaechterle said there’s not enough houses for people who are ready to buy, but she kept a positive outlook for Norwalk’s real estate future. Compared to other towns and cities, homes in Norwalk are more affordable, she said.

“We have some expensive homes here — $300,000 homes,” she said. “You go to D.C. then it’s really crazy.”

Spettel echoed Schaechterle’s comments.

“We’re definitely in need of homes now,” he said. “We’re down to a three-month supply.”

This year, since Jan. 1, 75 houses had been sold in an average of three months, Spettel said. Last year, 100 houses were sold in the same amount of time. The prices of the houses went up this year as well.

“During the recession there were all those people that lost their homes,” Spettel said. “They’re back in the market again.”

He said he did think Norwalk’s real estate future had good prospects, however, because new home construction is seeing “a huge amount” of business, and developers are opening up new subdivisions.

“Norwalk’s the finest place to live,” Schaechterle said.