Historic Lake Geneva auction next month

Ask George Clooney about his own 18th century Villa Oleandra on Lake Como’s shores where all his celeb friends like to hang out. The lakes tend to be a more sophisticated address than the glitz, glamor and high octane activity of the Mediterranean beach towns.

In the case of Lake Geneva, the historic property going to auction on June 15 is only seven miles to Geneva’s city center or 27 miles from Lausanne, both cities of which abound with exceptional dining, elegant clubs, performing arts, museums and superb shopping, parks and festivals.

Château de Promenthoux was built in 1896 by Jean-Philippe Worth, the son of Charles-Frederic Worth, House of Worth fashion designer and later perfume, which through many twists and turns over more than a century still exists today in the perfume business — think Dans la Nuit and Je Reviens. Father Charles-Frederic died in 1885, leaving the House of Worth in the hands of his two sons, Gaston-Lucien and Jean-Philippe. Eleven years after their father’s death, Jean-Philippe planned a fabulous home for himself and found his perfect spot in a private cove of Lake Geneva. When it came to its design, he wanted only the best architect and chose Stephen Sauvestre who had designed the Eiffel Tower.

Recently restored with great attention given to enhancing the house’s original details, the 13,988-square-foot main estate includes eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, four ballrooms, a study, library, and multiple kitchens spread across four floors. Bordered by a river, the nine acres are home to gardens and mature trees, river, pond, a separate staff annex, and one of the largest protected harbors on the lake. The chateau also sits adjacent to the Domaine Imperial Golf Club Views from the balconies and terraces include the lake, mountains, gardens and city. The unusual “boat house” consists of a series of stone arches extending into the water with watercraft being raised vertically and stored under its roof. When entertaining, there is convenient parking for 20 cars.

Originally listed for CHF50 million, equivalent to $50 million in U.S. dollars, the auction will be held on June 15th and will sell to the highest bidder.

