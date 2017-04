High: $449,000 - Richard A Myers Properties LLC to Growmark, Inc., 2040 Sandusky St., Plymouth.

Low: $40,000 - Edward D. Youngless and Rebecca L. Absher or survivor to Wells Fargo Bank National Association, 500 U.S. 250 S., Fitchville Twp.

The full weekly listing of real estate transactoins can be read in Saturdays’ Reflector.