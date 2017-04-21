Angelina Jolie scoops up Cecil B. DeMille mansion

DeMille, who produced and directed dozens of movies including “The Ten Commandments,” “The Greatest Show on Earth” and “Exodus,” acquired his mansion in 1916 on a street now named after him and lived on the estate until his death in 1959. Built on the largest and highest lot in Laughlin Park, Angelina Jolie's home has panoramic views that extend from the Griffith Observatory to the Pacific Ocean.

Perched high above lawns, mature trees and flower gardens, the 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, ten-bath Beaux Arts-style mansion has a curved stairway in the foyer, formal living room with fireplace, mahogany-paneled dining room, library with custom floor-to-ceiling shelving, updated white kitchen with marble counters and restored vintage range. There are multiple venues on two acres for entertaining both inside and on outdoor terraces.

The DeMille mansion is located in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles in the gated Laughlin Park, one of the city’s earliest celebrity neighborhoods preferred by stars such as W.C. Fields, Charlie Chaplin and DeMille. Today’s residents include Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart and recent Oscar-winner Casey Affleck. Brett Lawyer, Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing.

Visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com to read more about this sale, as well as for more historic, celebrity and spectacular homes and real estate news.