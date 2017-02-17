Real Estate High and low real estate transactions listed for Huron County • Yesterday at 4:00 PM The following real estate transactions represent the highest and lowest amounts recorded in Huron County for the week ending Feb. 10: High: $699,803 - WJML Hall Farms LLC to Howard A. Born III, Butler Road, New London Twp. Low: $5,000 - John O. Maurer to Paul D. Hicks, 19 Main St., Greenwich. The full weekly listing of real estate transactions can be read in Saturdays’ Reflector. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.