1911 Connecticut mansion priced at $32 million

Many are attracted to the “old money” sedate atmosphere compared to the other slightly more glitz locations. The culture of the area has been portrayed in a number of films such as Gentleman’s Agreement and The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit.

Now for sale is a Westport beachfront mansion formerly owned by Phil Donahue and wife Marlo Thomas. The mansion was built in 1911 at the same time the town was experiencing a change from farmland to a writer’s and artist’s enclave. F. Scott Fitzgerald moved there in 1912.

The Elizabethan Tudor is sited on 7.7 acres with 365 linear feet of beachfront. Made up of three lots, the property is one of the largest on the Westport shoreline. At 7,379 square feet, the wood and stucco residence has 17 rooms including nine bedrooms, nine baths and five fireplaces. There is also a guest house on the grounds.

This Tudor beachfront mansion in Westport, Conn., formerly owned by Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas, is priced at $32 million.

Visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com for more historic, celebrity and spectacular homes and real estate news.