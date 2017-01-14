Walt Disney's Palm Springs vacation home can be yours for only $899,000

Neither would they have imagined continuing that leadership position in their artistic niche so long after their deaths. Although Roy was the silent, shy partner who addressed the financial end, Walt was the creative part of the duo and during his lifetime accrued 26 Academy Awards (still a record) for the company.

Though Walt was the youngest brother, he died at the age of 65 in 1966. Roy was 73 at the time and postponed his retirement in order to open Disney World, which he later named Walt Disney World in honor of his brother. The new park transformed Orlando from a sleepy military and citrus town to America's most popular family resort vacation destination with more than 50 million visitors in 2016.

Only three years before his death, Walt Disney and his wife, Lillian, built a vacation home in Palm Springs as a getaway from Walt’s hectic work schedule and to enjoy their later years. The home stayed in the Disney family until 2015 and the new owners retained the charm and whimsy of the home created by the imaginative couple.

At 2,443 square feet, the four-bedroom, four-bath home has the clean lines of mid-century design, private in the front with cheerful red double entry doors and wide open to the outdoors in the back with views of the pool, raised spa, mountains and the Indian Canyons Golf Resort. As with most of the modernist homes of Palm Springs, the focus was on the enjoyment of outdoor living, relaxing and entertaining.

Furnished in period furnishings with an Art Deco flair, bold flushes of color against a neutral background is indicative of Walt’s colorful creations on film. Little surprises are found in various locations around the house and iconic Disney sayings are playfully written in the backs of closets challenging residents not to enjoy the unexpected chuckle. The listing agents are Klint Watkins and Ryan Cummings of HK Lane, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

The future buyer of Walt Disney’s Palm Springs home will enjoy not only luxury in the Palm Springs climate, but will enjoy knowing they are living in a home owned by a man who has given and continues to give so much joy to so many. Priced at $899,000.

