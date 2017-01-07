Don Rickles' nice beach house on the market for $7.995 million

Also known as The King of Insult Comics and The Merchant of Venom, Rickles still appears on late night TV talk shows and continues his nightclub tours. He draws a comparison of the feeling he gets when going on stage to that of a fighter. “ . . . The bell rings and you come out and fight. My energy comes alive. And I still enjoy it." One thing he no longer has time to enjoy, due to his active schedule, is his charming beach house in the celebrity-studded enclave of Point Dume in Malibu, California, which he has recently put on the market.

From a barren-topped promontory jutting out into the Pacific Ocean at the end of Santa Monica Bay in the 1930s to the lushly planted oasis of beach mansions today, Point Dume offers some of the best ocean views and celebrity sightings on the West Coast. Many celebrities, who could afford to enjoy beaches anywhere in the world, have chosen Point Dume for their home. Johnny Carson, Robert Duvall, Cher, Dick Clark, Rob Lowe and Julie Andrews are some of the celebrities who live or have lived here. Among one of the enclave’s most popular assets is the deeded access private beach which can only be entered with a homeowner’s key.

The Rickels’ home on 1.05 tropically landscaped acres with 3,421 square feet, four bedrooms and five baths was built in 1968, the same year he starred in The Don Rickles Show on ABC, but shows no signs of age with all of the updates, white walls and bright tasteful decor. Features include wide-plank hardwood floors, large windows that stream sunlight across the rooms, a fireplace in the living room, ocean views, outdoor deck with barbecue, office and ensuite guest/staff quarters. Large grounds include the swimming pool, spa and tennis court and lawns perfect for a laid back game of croquet. Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Don Rickles’ Point Dume beach house is priced at $7.995 million.

