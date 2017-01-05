You can rent President Obama's Hawaii Christmas vacation home for only $3,500 per night

Soon after his historic election in 2008, President Obama settled into an annual vacation routine of golf, working out, visiting the island's military bases, beach time and keeping up with world affairs. Recently returned to Washington, D.C. after his final Hawaii trip as president, the Kailua Bay home where Obama and family stayed for four of their Christmas vacations will still be available for the first family to use. Or for anyone who can afford the $3,500 per night cost.

When the President first rented their vacation home in December of 2008, he was just a few weeks from his inauguration as the first African-American president. The stock market was collapsing, unemployment was soaring, the housing market was in the early stages of an historic collapse and 195 people had recently died in four days of terrorism in Mumbai. A vacation in his native state, 5,000 miles from Washington, D.C., was one of President Obama's last chances to exhale before facing years of crises.

Each year, the President's vacation choice has been the once sleepy area of Kailua Bay on the windward side of the island. While the Obamas stayed at several different Hawaii homes, the place they rented from 2008 to 2012 was Plantation Estate at Paradise Point — located on a jut of land at the far end of the long crescent of Kailua Beach. Once favored by Hawaiian royalty for its views and natural beauty, it was later purchased by missionary Samuel Castle. The property stayed in the Castle family for generations and as late as the 1960s still was guarded by the family’s Great Danes that would very effectively keep gawkers off the property. Today, it is one of the most luxurious beach resort locations in the world.

These Kailua Bay resort homes are typically open-air-style estate homes on dead-end roads with few other homes. The 6,000-square-foot Plantation Estate includes a lagoon-style pool, several waterfalls and lanais, native Hawaiian plants and coconut trees, and an outside wet bar - all behind a seven foot lava wall. Inside the master home are five bedrooms and six baths, gourmet kitchen, a 60-inch flat-screen TV, stained-glass windows and lots of mahogany. It is a perfect location for the most elegant, tropical homes on Oahu with views to Kailua Beach and the Mokulua Islands.

Plantation Estate at Paradise Point that President Obama rented for his Christmas vacations from 2008 to 2012 is available for rent beginning at $3,500 a night.

