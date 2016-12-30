Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack home on the market; it's yours for a mere $3.9 million

After almost 20 years of Las Vegas appearances, Frank Sinatra wanted a place where he and his friends could hang out for an occasional hiatus from their fans in a private location. Sinatra referred to himself as an “18-karat manic depressive” which was carefully hidden from the public. He was always torn between wanting a solitary place to escape but also somewhere to party with his friends and distract from the depression days.

In 1953, Sinatra had co-starred in the film “From Here to Eternity” cast as Private Angelo Maggio and won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. In 1967, Sinatra built a home on five acres 4,300 feet above Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. He named it “Villa Maggio” after his character in the film.

Now for sale, the home is the quiet, private retreat that Sinatra had always wanted. At Villa Maggio, he created the best of both worlds, perfect for entertaining his Rat Pack buddies to soften the lows or keep it to himself when experiencing the highs. The arrangement worked so well that he resided at the rustic estate for 12 years - almost until his death.

The 10-acre compound of three buildings is perched on a craggy hilltop surrounded by boulders and exquisite views. Built in rustic style with warm woods, local stone and seven stone fireplaces in the main house, it has two kitchens, dining and living rooms, a den, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The attached guest quarters have two bedrooms, bath, living room with fireplace and a full kitchen. The detached guest house is two stories with a small kitchen, a bathroom, a stone fireplace and a deck overlooking the view. It also has its own generator, water tower and well. The pool house has a great room with stone fireplace, two bathrooms, two saunas and a mini-kitchen with views over the pool and tennis court. A private helipad allows guests to fly in and out and there is parking for 25 cars.

Although much of the home has been updated such as the commercial-grade kitchen, some of Sinatra’s personal touches are still at the home including a secret doorway, bathroom wallpaper and a Ronson foodmatic. The current owner’s family were Sinatra friends and the only occupants since he lived in the home. Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Scott Palermo and Jim Sanak of Harcourts Desert Homes are the listing agents. Currently on the market priced at $3.9 million.

