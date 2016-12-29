Elvis Presley's Beverly Hills home can be yours for only $30 million

The days of Elvis slouched on a well-worn overstuffed sofa with a plate stacked high with peanut butter and banana sandwiches on his lap are long over for the house that he and Priscilla bought for $400,000 when they were first married in 1967.

Back in the day, the gated French Regency house had the great bones that it has today, but 1960’s Elvis style was a far cry from the slick, sophisticated home it is today. Along with the home of 5,400 square feet, the property has an attached guest house, large motor court and decadent pool terrace overlooking the city to ocean views. The four-bedroom, five-bath residence is sited on 1.18 acres on a street popularly known as “Billionaires Row,” which is quite the celebrity magnet.

The newly renovated interior includes high ceilings, hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that open to the terraces and view. Updates include new flooring, an added laundry room, upgraded electrical, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and resurfaced pool and spa. Oozing both glamour and warmth, the home has a luxurious master suite, skylights and fireplaces including one pool side with fetching venues for entertaining throughout the property.

Mauricio Umansky of The Agency in Beverly Hills holds the listing for this newly updated contemporary estate formerly owned by The King of Rock n’ Roll. Priced at $30 million.

