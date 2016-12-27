Price reduced on Prince's Spanish wedding home; it’s yours for only $5.2 million

Prince loved the color purple and incorporated it into several of his homes.

In 2004, great publicity ensued when he painted a Beverly Hills home he had rented from NBA Basketball star Carlos Boozer in purple stripes, installed a purple carpet with his monogram and changed the plumbing to send water to a hair salon. Boozer filed a lawsuit saying he had broken the terms of his lease, but later withdrew it when Prince paid to have the house returned to its former neutrals.

Named as one “of the most influential artists of the rock & roll era," Prince was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, won an Academy Award for his film “Purple Rain” along with seven Grammy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. Prince has sold over 100 million records, making him one of the highest paid artists of all time.

Though connected with many celebrity women, he married his backup singer, Mayte Garcia, on Valentine’s Day 1996. In 1998, Prince bought a stunning villa in Spain as a gift to his wife. It was west of Marbella in the hills of El Paraiso with views of the sea, mountains, valley and golf course. They decorated it elaborately in pure Prince style. Mayte and Prince divorced in 1999 and sold the villa. The new owner redecorated to tone it down to more universally preferred elegance, and put it on the market in early 2016.

Sited on 1.45 subtropical walled and landscaped acres, the 7,535-square-foot villa has 2,583 square feet of terraces for outdoor living with tennis court, pool and three-car garage with additional parking for six. The landscape is softly lit at night affording ambiance for outdoor entertaining. Inside are six bedroom suites including two masters with the grand master encompassing two levels. Public rooms are opulent with good flow, a new fully-equipped kitchen has been reconstructed and the entire villa has been updated with the finest materials. It is said that this home and its romantic location was the inspiration for many of Prince’s songs.

Evert Ebus of Engel & Volkers is the listing agent for the villa, previously priced at $5.99 million, now reduced to $5.2 million.

