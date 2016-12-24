Tyler Perry mansion sale sets new Atlanta record

It was a good year for Tyler Perry whose newest movie, “Boo,” grossed $75 million at the box office. He also sold his Georgia mansion, listed in 2015 at $25 million, for $17.5 million — breaking the record for Atlanta area real estate sales.

Perched high above the Chattahoochee River, the 34,688-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and fourteen baths, stately formal rooms, a two-story library, infinity-edge swimming pool, lighted tennis court on top of a two-story parking garage, fully-equipped gym, spa, theater, hobby house and an underground ballroom with catering kitchen. There are both formal and informal gardens, an entire estate generator, guard house, caretaker’s suite and presidential-level security system including two gated and secured residential entrances.

