Morgan-Johnson named president of Realtors association

She has been a member of FAOR since 2003 and has been board member since 2014. Morgan-Johnson is a Realtors with Real Living Morgan Realty Group of Port Clinton.

The FAOR also welcomes the following to its board of directors: Linda Armstrong of RE/MAX Quality Realty of Sandusky, Janet Herzog of Coldwell Banker Tri-Pro Reality of Tiffin, and Marcia Shockley of Select Realty Group, LLC. of Tiffin.

Frank Corder, Fran Andersons and Tammy Steinle are recognized by the the FAOR for the dedication and service to the board of directors.

The FAOR encompasses Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Seneca and Sandusky counties with more than 600 members and affiliate members. The Firelands Association is a service organization that promotes the advocacy of home ownership and community involvement through its members. The Multiple Listing Service, continuing education, community service and extensive political action program are just a few of the services FAOR provides.

FAOR is affiliated with the Ohio Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.