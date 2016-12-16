Enrique Iglesias Miami house on the market

Father Julio, now 73, with his chiseled features, deeply romantic songs and smooth bedroom voice, with a law degree on the side, has sold over 120 million records.

Son Enrique at 41, has claimed the pop scene as his own with 137 million records and more filled-out facial features, short hair, and “today” style hits such as Hero, Somebody’s Me, Tonight and Bailando. From visions of sultry romance, tuxedos and silk to energetic pop, jeans and ball cap, the Iglesiases are the most successful father and son duo in music history.

Early on and not wanting his dad to know he had sights on the music business, Enrique made his first recordings in Canada under the name of Martinez. But with almost instant popularity, he began using his own name in his first album, Enrique Iglesias in 1995. Since then, he has cut ten albums and over 150 number-one hits across the Billboard charts. His music awards number in the hundreds, including 23 Billboard Music Awards, 36 Billboard Latin Music Awards, one Grammy, five Latin Grammys and ten World Music Awards. He is continuing his two-year Sex And Love world tour which will end with his December 20th performance in the Dominican Republic.

Currently on the market is the former home of Enrique, which he purchased on Miami Beach’s Star Island in 2000. He enlarged and restored the original 1930’s home to 6,670 square feet that includes six bedrooms and eight baths, formal rooms, family room, media room and maid’s quarters. Named “Villa Jasmine,” the architectural style is Moroccan/Indian with a mosaic fountain, glass beaded geometric pool and exotic Moroccan-shaped arches. Included are a rooftop jacuzzi, a home theater and a 1,400-square-foot glass beaded pool and watch tower along with a private dock on 150-feet of waterfront with views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. Iglesias sold the home in 2004 to the CEO of PetMeds.com. Originally priced at $23.9 million, it has been reduced to $21.5 million.

