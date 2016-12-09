A Vanilla Ice project house can be yours for $2.395 million

Back in the 1990s, who knew that international rap star Vanilla Ice would become a premier renovator and designer of sexy, contemporary mansions that check all the boxes on everyone's’ dream list, making him an undisputed star in two very different and very competitive businesses. Always one who liked to make things, Rob Van Winkle’s foray into the construction/renovation business came about by accident, when after finishing a music tour, took a look at the California and New York properties he had purchased earlier in case he needed a pad to crash and realized neither had ever been used. He decided to sell and was stunned at the profits he made. He turned to renovating and flipping homes around his home town of Palm Beach, Fla. Also quite talented in selling himself, this parlayed into the popular HGTV program, the Vanilla Ice Project, where viewers get the chance to watch him in action.

One of his most glamorous projects is now on the market giving some lucky person the opportunity not only to live in one of Vanilla Ice’s creations, but also a guarantee of cocktail conversation for years to come. Located in Lighthouse Point, Florida near the Hillsborough Inlet and sited on a canal, tropical views of the canal across the pool terrace is not only great viewing but at the end of the dock is a 21-foot SeaRay boat included in the sale.

Be on the ocean for fishing in no time or enjoy shrimping in the inlet when the night tide is coming in and shrimp eyes glow in your spotlight. If that sounds like magic, the home’s interior is designed to please the contemporary buyer looking for high style. Seamlessly awash in white and framing the water view, it’s a sleek blank slate acting as a neutral background against which contemporary decor, art and collections take center stage. Forward thinking design in kitchen and baths create a cohesive show house for the perfectionist. At 4,051 square feet, the house has four bedrooms, four baths and a spacious open plan for entertaining that spills out onto the pool terrace and dock.

Live like a celebrity in the house designed and executed by Rob Van Winkle of the Vanilla Ice Project fame. Priced at $2.395 million.

