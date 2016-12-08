Elvis Presley's Beverly Hills home is for sale

He was the game changer in the music world with his own style blending rock and roll, ballads, blues and gospel, the best-selling solo artist in the history of recorded music with record sales over 600 million. Obsessed fans knew his likes, dislikes, and what food he ate. They have ogled over his and Priscilla’s honeymoon vacation house in Palm Springs and Graceland, but it was his first home with Priscilla in Trousdale Estates overlooking Los Angeles where the fans have been coming for years to write messages to Elvis on the gate door set into the garden wall.

The days of Elvis slouched on a well-worn overstuffed sofa with a plate stacked high with peanut butter and banana sandwiches on his lap are long over for this house that he and Priscilla bought for $400,000 when they were first married in 1967. Back in the day, the gated French Regency house had the great bones that it has today, but 1960’s Elvis country style was a far cry from the slick, sophisticated place it is today. Along with the home of 5,400 square feet, the property has an attached guest house, large motor court and decadent pool terrace overlooking the city to ocean views. The four-bedroom, five-bath residence is sited on 1.18 acres on a street popularly known as “Billionaires Row,” quite the celebrity magnet.

The newly renovated interior includes high ceilings, hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that open to the terraces and view. Updates include new flooring, an added laundry room, upgraded electrical, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and resurfaced pool and spa. Oozing both glamour and warmth, the home has a luxurious master suite, skylights and fireplaces including one pool side with fetching venues for entertaining throughout the property.

Mauricio Umansky of The Agency in Beverly Hills holds the listing. Priced at $30 million.

