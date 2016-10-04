Sarah Palin sells Arizona home for fast profit

When Palin bought the home, speculation was that she was moving to run for Jon Kyle’s Arizona senate seat after he announced that he would not run for re-election in 2012 or John McCain's senate seat in 2016. However, current GOP Senator Jeff Flake replaced Kyle in 2013 and McCain decided to run for a sixth term in 2016.

Built in 2001, the brown stucco house, measuring 7,971 square feet, is sited on 4.4 walled and gated acres in the equestrian area of Maricopa County with desert landscaping and areas of faux grass lawn. Exterior features include a pool/spa terrace and outdoor kitchen. A former point guard for her Wasilla, Alaska 1982 state champion high school basketball team, Palin added a basketball/sports court to the compound plus a putting green and children’s playground. The interior has six bedrooms, two of which are masters, seven baths, media room, wine cellar, gourmet kitchen and multiple fireplaces.

Sarah never actually moved to Arizona but apparently used the home for vacations, a temporary escape from the Alaska winters. About the same time that Sarah bought her Arizona spread, daughter Bristol also bought a home nearby in Maricopa, Ariz., but sold it in 2012. Although Donald Trump said he would like to have Sarah on his team should he win the presidency, Palin hasn't held public office since leaving her job as governor of Alaska in 2009.

Known as “The West’s Most Western Town,” Scottsdale is one of Arizona’s wealthiest towns with a number of planned communities, large estates, art galleries, spas and resorts. Tourism is the area’s major business with sunny days and an average temperature of 73 degrees. Wasilla’s average temperature is 37 degrees

Richard Barker of Keller Williams Real Estate in Fountain Hills, Arizona was the listing agent.

