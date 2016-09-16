Norwalk to sell former Benedict House property

The land, which has been split into three parcels, is on the south side of East Seminary Street, or 0 East Seminary, according to the ordinance.

The Dr. David De Forest Benedict House previously existed on the property. It was traded to the city in exchange for the land where the school’s soccer fields are.

Now the lot is empty and unused, Norwalk wants to sell.

Safety-service Director Dan Wendt recommended a starting bid of $17,000 on Tuesday, which he said he had consulted financial advisers extensively on.

The city is “trying to cut the fat,” according to Wendt. It currently spends resources maintaining the land — mowing the lawn and such.

“This is one way to reduce the space,” he said.