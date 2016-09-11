Al Capone home sells for $9 million?

In 1928, Miami Beach was reeling from the the collapse of the Florida land boom and a hurricane that had destroyed much of the resort city.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Chicago crime-boss Al Capone bought one of Miami Beach's best estates on Biscayne Bay at the bargain price of $40,000 (about $550,000 in 2016 dollars). Capone spent another $70,000 in fortifying the property against intruders adding a guest/guard house at the entry gate and using rooms above the pool house at the bay’s edge to house his guards who were on 24/7 lookout.

Safe and secure from his Chicago crime rivals, it was the home where Capone was vacationing when his gang pulled off the 1929 Saint Valentine's Day Massacre, lived full time after his release from prison in 1939 and where he died in 1947 surrounded by family and a few friends.

Many of Miami's community leaders, especially the “Miami News” and the Miami Women's Club, tried to persuade Capone to leave South Florida, but were unsuccessful. Although many crimes were likely orchestrated from his mansion, Capone was seen as a hero and philanthropist by much of the public, funding one of Chicago's largest soup kitchens during the Great Depression and free milk for school children.

Law makers were never able to pin gangland events directly to Capone and he continued to live in his Palm Island residence in relative peace until the feds convicted and imprisoned him in 1931 for tax evasion. Capone returned to the residence in 1939 when his prison sentence was reduced due to his deteriorating physical and mental condition. He died peacefully at his Palm Island estate on January 25, 1947 surrounded by family and a few friends.

Since Capone's death, the storied estate has changed hands many times. Although several U.S. and U.K media sources recently reported that the home had sold to Mino Raiola, the Dutch super-agent who represents many of Manchester United's soccer stars, the company that maintains the property has denied any sale of the property.

Whether newly sold or not, the Capone mansion is an iconic piece of modern American history, old world glamour and an ideal location. With each change in ownership, there have been improvements to the property with the most current owner completing a full restoration. At 36,000 square feet, it includes the seven-bedroom, seven-bath main home that is gated and walled, the two-story gatehouse and two-story pool house overlooking 100 feet of frontage on Biscayne Bay and a view of Hibiscus Island and Miami Beach condos skyline.

According to its website, the home is “one of the oldest and most notorious estates in Miami” with “7-foot walls” and “secured 24 hours a day...surrounded by the Biscayne Bay on all sides.” Capone's mansion is now renamed as 93 Palm Island and available for rent for photo and video productions.

