Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson's vacation home is for sale

The band, led by Brian Wilson along with his two brothers, a cousin and a family friend, began performing in 1961 in Hawthorne, California as the Pendletones. Within less than two years and a name change, the Beach Boys ruled the U.S. air waves with “Surfin' Safarri,” “Surfin' USA” and “Surfer Girl.” Between their own hits and the #1 song “Surf City” that Brian wrote and produced for Jan and Dean, Wilson pretty much created the California beach music sound. Its instant popularity along with 1960's Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon beach-themed movies moved much of the music and entertainment business to the Southern California beaches.

After his early success, Brian spent less time touring with his band and more time on producing music. His 1966 album “Pet Sounds” is widely considered to be one of rock's most creative productions, ranked by “Rolling Stone” in 2003 as the #2 album of all time behind only the Beatles “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.” One of the first concept albums and early hint of the upcoming psychedelic era, Brian followed with the #1 hit “Good Vibrations,” moving the Beach Boys sound from ocean and sand and cars to the cusp of the hippie days. Brian wrote over twenty Top 40 hits for his group, one of the first entertainers to act as their own writer and producer. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Although Brian spent many years dealing with drug abuse and depression, he has continued to write and perform his music in tours around the world. He married his long-time girlfriend Melinda Kae Ledbetter in 1995; they have five adopted children and she is now his manager. At age 74, Brian is on the Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour. His autobiography, “I Am Brian Wilson,” has been in the works for years with various co-writers and is now nearing completion.

Brian and Melinda have recently listed their Lake Arrowhead, California vacation retreat. At 4,500 square feet, the five-bedroom, five-bath, three-story home is equipped with an elevator to access each floor, has terraces/balconies on each level, two fireplaces and views of the lake from all the common rooms. A perfect blend of formal and casual, soaring ceilings give the interior an airy, cheerful vibe. The open layout lends itself to entertaining and there is an outdoor kitchen on the deck overlooking the lake. A single, solar-powered boat slip is included in the sale.

Lake Arrowhead has been a peaceful retreat for the rich and famous and a backdrop in films since the early 1900s. Some of the early actors decided to build vacation homes there after making films in Lake Arrowhead and still today many celebrities visit and have their own homes. It has been a popular hangout for Howard Hughes, Charles Lindbergh, Bugsy Siegel, Michael Jackson and many others. Year-round sports are enjoyed from water skiing to snow skiing, golf, hiking and fishing.

Brian Wilson’s vacation retreat on Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino National Forest is now for sale at $3.299 million. The listing agent is Joseph Evans of Coldwell Banker.

