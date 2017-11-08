Two schools fly, two schools fail

EHOVE Career Center’s 0.5-mill permanent improvement levy passed, with Huron County’s votes totaling 4,449 for the tax to 3,675 against it.

South Central’s 1-mill, five-year additional permanent improvement levy also passed, coming in at 476-407.

Monroeville and Edison school districts were less fortunate at the ballot.

Monroeville lost its 1.8-mill permanent improvement levy monies 548 against the tax to 487 for it.

Edison’s substitute levy failed to pass by just 13 votes, 1,112 to 1,099.

Bellevue’s city income tax measure failed.

Overall, there were 16 local issues on the ballot, and 13 of them passed.

EHOVE Superintendent Sharon Mastroianni said she was very happy for the marginal victory, and thanked the local voters for their continued support.

“The Board of Education, on behalf of the staff and students of EHOVE, would like to thank the community for supporting the 0.5-mill permanent improvement levy,” she said. “In addition to enhancing the current classrooms and career-tech labs, the permanent improvement levy will support the development of new skill training programs that are needed to meet the growing workforce demands.”

South Central’s school chief Ben Chaffee Jr. was likewise pleased with the 71-vote win.

“(I’m) really excited, first of all to be back at South Central as superintendent, but to see these election results,” Chaffee said. “It shows the voters think the district is fiscally responsible. It will be used for buildings, buses and equipment repairs.

“I am very proud tonight to be superintendent of the district.”

Monroeville’s superintendent Ralph Moore said the loss is “a disappointment and somewhat of a setback” for the district.

“It’s a permanent improvements (levy), so it goes for things that last more than five years, like school buses and things like that and this issue has been renewed fort the past 44 years I think,” he said.

“It was first passed in 1973 and we wanted to bring it up to current levels. We’ve been collecting the same levels as if it were 1973. And, you know, we’ve expanded, our expenses have increased and one of the issues is we have to wait another five years if we don’t get this done. We’ll continue to talk to board of ed. and continue to get the word out.”

Moore said the school board hadn’t discussed a what-if plan, being “very optimistic” of its passage.

“I consider about (60) votes to be very close. We have a board meeting on (Nov. 20) and we’ll discuss then what the next steps are,” he said. “We want to get the word out and we want to touch base with our voters. We’ll try to answer any questions people might have and get our voters’ thoughts on it.”

Edison’s superintendent Tom Roth his school district has similar plans, saying he’s “optimistic” given the narrow loss.

“It’s disappointing but we have more opportunities,” Roth said. “This was a renewal and maybe we didn’t communicate that well enough. There will be opportunities in 2018 to get it passed though. And there’s always the potential if there are any absentee ballots. I’m not thinking it will pass, but there’s always that chance.”

The school chief said the board most likely will approve returning to the ballot next year as the funds are necessary to running the district.

“I’m sure we’ll be on a ballot again,” he said. “Again this was the renewal — this is money we need to run the district. We’re fortunate the community has always supported us and have always been behind us and I’m sure if we take the time to communicate it better what the money will be used for then it will go better.”