General election 2017

I can make a difference in Townsend Township

• Nov 4, 2017 at 10:00 PM

My name is Byron “Barney” Yaussy and I am a candidate for one of the positions as Townsend Township trustee. I was born and raised in Townsend Township and, along with my wife Kathy (married 34 years), we have raised our two children, Andrea and Seth.

Our township community is growing and with it so do expectations of the residents and the responsibilities of a trustee. At the top of my list: trustees need to be more visible around the township, listening to the concerns of the residents; managing upgrades and maintenance to our roads and to all the township cemeteries; replacing and repairing street and road signs; and continuing maintenance throughout the township.

The Townsend Township residents passed a 30-year levy and we now have a brand-new town hall and fire station. Our volunteer firefighters are right there when they are needed, even though we are down a few firefighters over the last few years. I would like to see our fire department back up to full capacity. The town hall is there for our residents to rent, but I feel it is at a fee that needs to be reduced significantly to township residents.

As I stated previously, I was raised in Collins, my wife and I chose to raise our family here; as our township population grows, so do the expectations of the trustees. I want to make a difference in the township by respecting and addressing the concerns of our citizens.

Byron Yaussy

Candidate for Townsend Township Trustee

