Utopia Pipeline one step closer to reality in N. Fairfield

Kinder Morgan wants their Utopia Pipeline to go under Ohio 162 on the west end of the village, and before the council made a decision on whether to continue collaborating with them, they held a public information session with five of the company’s executives.

For the decision to continue collaborating with Kinder Morgan: Mary Millis and Jack Pfanner voted no; Amy Gahring and Sharleen Coy voted yes; Terry Jones was absent for medical reasons; and Mayor Joshua Radcliffe was the tiebreaker, voting yes.

Kinder Morgan hopes to finalize an agreement with the village in about two weeks, and Allen Fore, the company’s VP of Public Affairs, said the company would still be pursuing other options even though the council agreed to continue working with them for the time being.

As for what happened in the two-hour information session, here’s what Kinder Morgan’s executives had to say.

Will North Fairfield’s water be in jeopardy?

“(The ethane) is pressurized liquid in the pipe” and if it leaks it’ll “transform into gas,” Joe Mach, Kinder Morgan’s Construction Pipeline Manager, said. “If we were to build this pipe and it busted open, it would go up and out, (and) wouldn’t mix with water.”

“As soon as it gets out of the pipe, (the ethane) is natural gas. No matter if it’s in the ground or not,” he said. Mach did acknowledge the fact if the pipe were to somehow totally split in two and gallons were to fall out, the water could be contaminated. However, that isn’t likely.

What about other environmental impacts?

There would be short-term affects if there were to be a significant leak, Mach said. “It would kill vegetation, animals could die..., and death to trees and grasses” could happen. As for long-term effects, he couldn’t think of any.

How much ethane a day would go through the pipeline?

“50,000 barrels a day; 33 barrels a minute,” Mach said.

Will Kinder Morgan be responsible for damage control if something happens to the pipeline?

“Yes; we’ve addressed that before (in other circumstances),” Fore said. “We’re responsible for any damages our pipelines cause.”

The village’s water is regularly tested for contamination, a member of the public said, and so officials would know if Kinder Morgan were responsible for a possible contamination.

What will North Fairfield receive if the pipeline is allowed?

The village will receive $25,000 for the park, Fore said. “We’re going to be here for a long time, and we want to invest in the community.”

Councilwoman Mary Millis was concerned that was considered bribery, and Kinder Morgan was trying to buy their votes. “I’m not going to sell my vote out for $25,000,” she said.

Are there any direct benefits to North Fairfield?

“Anyone with an ethane market can connect to this pipeline,” Jacory Brady said.

Other than that and the $25,000 going directly to the village, there will be no other direct benefits. The Utopia Pipeline will benefit the production side of Ohio by providing an outlet for resources businesses want to sell, but that benefits the state — and businesses — as a whole.

The Utopia Pipeline will be transporting everything to Canada, Mach said.

Will Kinder Morgan be allowed to build another pipeline through the village without the council’s permission?

In short: no, Fore said. They would have to “go through all of this again.”