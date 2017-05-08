Rep. Jordan: We need to incentivize work

Four days after the historic vote to repeal Obamacare and the surreal celebration at the White House following it, Jordan was back in his district touting the legislation.

In addition to health care, Jordan’s remarks focused primarily on what he said was a need to “incentivize work.”

He said the health care bill the house passed was an example of congress doing what it told people they would do. Jordan said he and other members of the House Freedom Caucus, which he founded, opposed the original version of the bill because it was not conservative enough. It now has to pass the Senate, where it could receive extensive revisions.

When asked a question about pre-existing conditons, which was a point of controversy surrounding the bill, Jordan insisted the bill passed by the House will provide coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

“We have protections in there that say you cannot do it (deny coverage because of a pre-existing condition),” he said.

He said the November election result happened because Americans were “enraged — justifiably so,” that their tax dollars were being used to support people who could work, but who choose not to because they might lose some type of benefit.

Jordan said Americans have had enough with federal government handouts and that Donald Trump was elected because Americans “want someone in to shake things up.”

He noted policies need to be changed to incentivize work and that the culture in America is becoming more like that in Europe where work days and weeks are shorter, vacations are longer and people expect the government to care for them.

“That mindset, you are starting to see some of that in America,” Jordan said.

He said earlier in the day he had talked with Bruce Buurma and Ben Weirs, who oversee extensive agricultural operations around Celeryville, whom he said told him they have difficulty finding people who want to work.