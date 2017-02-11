9-1-1 dispatch program making progress

“We are moving forward with the (Huron County EMA and 911 dispatch) project to synchronize the testing and activation of the emergency warning sirens,” city manager Jim Ludban said.

“There will be newspaper articles, web sites, Facebook and Evergridge notifications and personal contact with schools, hospitals, care facilities and others to prepare for the target implementation of March 1. I have shared with you (information) regarding emergency dispatching requirement changes and our successful training effort for all our police dispatcher to ensure compliance with the requirements and avoid the threat of loss of some funding.

“Our dispatch center is one of four primary PSAP, or public safety answering points, in the county. The other three — Norwalk, Bellevue and the (Huron County) Sheriff’s Office — have requested that we provide similar training to their PSAP dispatchers. (Fire) Chief (Joe) Reiderman is working with them and EMA to provide this training at no additional cost to us.”

In other business, council approved 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 as the official Halloween trick-or-treat time, with Thursday, Nov. 2 at the same time as the back-up rain date. The approval came early this year in an effort to assist the Willard centennial planning committee with activities and events by the library.

The centennial committee is meeting monthly now to further plan Willard’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Council also accepted a $100 donation from Janet Wieringa for the clock tower project and $1,200 donation from the United Fund of Willard to the Park and Recreation Department to benefit the swimming programs.