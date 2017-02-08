Fiscal officer to remain on leave

Immediately after calling the meeting to order, Mayor Steve Rockwell dismissed the council to an executive session to discuss “employee discipline,” a closed-door session that lasted more than half an hour. When council emerged, village administrator Randy Strickler announced council decided “the fiscal officer will remain on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.”

The solicitor and mayor declined to answer any further questions. The auditor of state’s media department and Erie County Paul Sheriff said they were unable to provide any information at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Milan council called an emergency meeting Feb. 1 to discuss the situation involving Bruno, who had been put on paid leave Jan. 30. Council OK’d Rockwell’s request to hire the city of Sandusky to handle the village’s financial services. Julie Stelzer, a head utility clerk with Milan, also was approved to assist Sandusky officials in the daily operations for Milan as an interim fiscal officer.

“Council entered into contract with the city of Sandusky to provide it with essential clerk, treasurer, fiscal officer duties in the interim because they have the same computer system. So they’re going to help us pay the bills, run payroll, that sort of thing,” Stickler said.