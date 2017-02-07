Brown welcomes Cleveland Clinic doctor back to Ohio

“Turning away doctors here to help people is cruel, foolish and never should have happened. We welcome Dr. Suha Abushamma back to Ohio,” Brown said.

“We cannot forget the many other doctors, scientists, students and families fleeing violence and persecution who remain in limbo. Turning our backs on children and families who are fleeing the very same terrorists we are fighting against, will not make America safer. In fact, security experts agree that the chaos, confusion and cruelty caused by this order has only made America less safe.”

Brown has spoken personally with senior officials at the Cleveland Clinic and The Ohio State University and his office has reached out to Ohio hospitals, college presidents, mayors and community leaders to offer assistance.

Brown is supporting legislation that would reverse the executive order and signed a letter to Trump urging him to revoke the ban.