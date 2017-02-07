logo

no avatar
Travel ban

Brown welcomes Cleveland Clinic doctor back to Ohio

• Updated Feb 7, 2017 at 4:31 PM

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) welcomed Cleveland Clinic internal medicine resident Dr. Suha Abushamma back to Ohio today. Abushamma was detained and forced back to Saudi Arabia as a result of President Trump’s executive order that bans individuals from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the United States, including refugees fleeing violence and persecution. She returned to Ohio with the help of lawyers who filed a lawsuit on her behalf.

“Turning away doctors here to help people is cruel, foolish and never should have happened. We welcome Dr. Suha Abushamma back to Ohio,” Brown said.

“We cannot forget the many other doctors, scientists, students and families fleeing violence and persecution who remain in limbo. Turning our backs on children and families who are fleeing the very same terrorists we are fighting against, will not make America safer. In fact, security experts agree that the chaos, confusion and cruelty caused by this order has only made America less safe.”

Brown has spoken personally with senior officials at the Cleveland Clinic and The Ohio State University and his office has reached out to Ohio hospitals, college presidents, mayors and community leaders to offer assistance.

Brown is supporting legislation that would reverse the executive order and signed a letter to Trump urging him to revoke the ban.

Recommended for You