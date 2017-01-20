Inauguration has special meaning for the Lynches

His wife, Judy, booked a hotel room for the two of them this weekend in Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration.

While Judy got busy with the hotel room, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (Ohio 9th District) did the rest securing tickets for the two.

Opening remarks begin at 11:30 a.m. today, with the official swearing-in ceremony commencing at noon.

But this is more than a trip to see Donald Trump become the nation’s 45th president. It’s a real blast from the past for Lynch, a Norwalk attorney.

“Actually, part of it we are retracing my parents’ steps from 80 years ago in 1937,” he said. “They lived in Washington D.C. at the time and attended the inauguration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.”

What did he hear about that day?

“It was a cold day and my mother was expecting and there was no place to sit,” said Lynch, who was born in Washington D.C.. “My dad actually put my mother on the fender of somebody’s car to watch the parade.”

Lynch said this is a great day for our country as he left town Wednesday wearing a baseball cap with the words “Make America Great Again.”

“Absolutely. We were very hopeful that our country would turn a different direction,” he said about the long, hard, nasty road to the White House. “We were praying for Trump to win. Of course, we pray for our president every day.

“We’re very hopeful. We are happy with the people he is selecting for his cabinet. We are happy with his dealings with the foreign countries.”

“I’m just excited about being part of history, part of the process. My parents did this 80 years ago and they were a very patriotic couple. They brought their children up to be patriotic.”

“It’s a privilege and an honor just to be there,” Judy added.

Rick Lynch said it’s time for a change.

“We’re Trump fans,” he said. “We’re pretty conservative. We’re looking to see our policies on the federal level make a change.”

Was he disappointed with President Barack Obama and the last eight years?

“Yes,” he said. “We respect our president and the office of the president. ... I think the current policies of the last eight years have not moved us forward socially, economically and politically. People decided they wanted to try something different. Like the president said, ‘What have you got to lose.’

“I always tell people how to vote. I always vote for freedom. More freedom. Whether it is taxes, regulations, government getting involved with health care.

“My parents (John Kennedy Lynch and Mary Jacqueline Churchill Lynch) raised me to love freedom.”

Lynch said there is a lot of government service in his family. He worked for the treasury department in Washington D.C. right out of law school in 1975 and 1976,

“I used to work in the old post office building, Trump’s new hotel,” Lynch said. “I’m looking forward to finding my old office.”

How did the Lynches end up in Norwalk?

He was doing field work with the government and ended up in Cleveland Heights. He had friends in the area and was offered a job as assistant prosecutor with Dick Hauser. The couple had four children at the time.

“We thought Norwalk would be a better place to raise a family,” he said.