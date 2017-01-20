Local Republicans say Trump will need to learn patience

Trump’s perspective on the government is unique, Commissioner Terry Boose said, but he believes the new president will “find out it’s a different job than owning your own company.”

Commissioner Skip Wilde said he believes Trump being a businessman will be a benefit as president, but he will have to learn “the political part” of the job.

“He’s going to have to learn some patience with the way things go in government. When you’re CEO, you make things happen quickly and he’s going to find that isn’t always the way,” he added. “As far as the administration and foreign policy (go), he needs to be careful.”

Wilde said he believes Trump’s tweets tend to go “off course” and instead, he should use press releases to express himself.

Boose said he would prefer if Trump used his Twitter account for fun and not the business of the government.

“Personally, I don’t think he should get rid of it. I just think he needs to adjust to it,” Boose added.

“I think he’ll adjust. He’s a very smart man; he’s adjusted his whole life. I think he’s going to adjust, but I don’t think you’re going to see a complete change in him. He’s been Mr. Trump; he will always be Mr. Trump,” he said.

Commissioner Joe Hintz, like Wilde, believes that Trump’s background as a businessman will serve him well in the Oval Office.

“Yeah, I think he’s going to learn as he goes,” said Hintz, referring to Trump’s tendency to speak “off book” and make inflammatory statements. “None of us came into these offices — even as minute as county commissioners — fully trained.”

Hintz also said the federal government can’t operate with a deficit now nearly “$40 billion short of $20 trillion” and neither can local governments.

“I think (Trump’s) business experience will be paramount (while) leading this country. There’s a great saying: You don’t have to know everything; you have to know someone who does. He’s going to surround himself with good people. No, he doesn’t know all the answers — nobody does,” he added.

Each commissioner was asked what they expect from Trump’s administration.

“First and foremost, I hope he’s true to his word that he says he’s going to be an ally to Israel. That’s paramount to this country,” Hintz said.

“According to the Bible, that’s God’s land. You don’t mess with God’s land. You talk about poking the bear; you’re poking far more than that,” he added. “I hope (Trump) will remain an ally of Israel. It’s clear this past administration has strayed from that.”

Boose expects Trump to face challenges.

“I think we have to be patient with him. I think it will take some time to do some of the things he wants,” Boose said.

Trump seems to be appointing people to his Cabinet who believe in the power of state and local governments, he said, so he hopes that will translate into local government getting “a little more authority” once the state has more.

The commissioners want to see more jobs under the Trump administration.

“I don’t think anybody in America would disagree that we need to bring some of these foreign companies back to our soil and provide jobs,” Wilde said. “When we get everybody working, it’s going to solve a lot of problems.”

Boose agreed.

“It’s all about jobs. If we bring jobs back, the economy is going to come back. Who better to figure out how to get jobs than a person who has a done it for a lifetime?,” Boose said.

Hintz is confident Trump will do a good job as president. And he said he believes a Trump presidency is a better alternative than having elected Hillary Clinton.

“I think he’s going to do just fine. I tell people, ‘I don’t know what kind of president he’s going to make, but I’m convinced what kind of president she would have made.’ So I’m comfortable with the choice America made,” Hintz said.