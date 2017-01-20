Dozens of protesters arrested as violence breaks out in capital

As Donald Trump took the oath of office as president, most demonstrators marched peacefully, protesting a wide range of grievances. However, a significant number of anarchists broke off from the day’s rallies to damage property or confront police.

At 13th and K streets, in front of The Washington Post building, protesters milled about aimlessly, many of them wearing black clothing and masks. A few set a trash can and its contents on fire in the street, while others smashed the windows of passing police vehicles.

At one point, two protesters in black climbed on top of what appeared to be a National Guard truck, with the driver still inside — rolling down his window a crack to take a picture of the interlopers. Another civilian climbed on the truck and angrily asked protesters to get down, which they did, and the truck drove away undamaged.

———

©2017 Los Angeles Times

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.