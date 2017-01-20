A day in the life of living in D.C. during the inauguration

Living in DC has allowed me to experience things I wouldn’t have in any other city. From the extraordinary like seeing Pope Francis; to unique events like volunteering at the National Book Festival; to the ordinary like presidential motorcades and playing softball in the shadow the Washington Monument. Another memorable occasion was joining Milan residents at the dedication of Thomas Edison’s statue in the Capitol on Sept. 21, 2016.

The same day Congressional leaders came together to honor Edison, they hammered the first nails into the inauguration platform on the west side of the Capitol. Since then I’ve been able to see how D.C. prepares for the transition of power, even before the next president was decided.

My daily walk to work downtown takes me past the White House. Over the past few months, the platforms, stages and grandstands went up on the north lawn, and along Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues. In recent weeks fencing, barriers, and portable restrooms were added to larger areas around The National Mall and the Capitol. As inauguration day neared, I negotiated street closures and parking bans, and assessed how changes to the Metro and bus routes would impact my daily life. Work and life in D.C. can’t be put on hold.

I went to a couple events in the Capitol Hill neighborhood this week. Navigating sidewalks lined with fences can make you feel like a rat in a maze, but you work your way through the streets and get where you need to go. Our Capitol became decorated with American flags above the huge stage where President Trump would be sworn in. I walked along Pennsylvania Ave., the same route as the inaugural parade, to get to the Metro home.

Throughout the week I helped lost tourists find the mall and gave them suggestions on where to eat.

But I also grumbled and pushed my way past them when they stood on the left side of Metro escalators or didn’t move to the center of the train as the D.C. culture demands.

This is not D.C.’s first inauguration. The city knows what to expect, and the men and women who protect residents, visitors and leaders are well prepared for this event. It is a city-wide effort with the D.C. Police, Capitol Police, U.S. Park Police, Secret Service, D.C. National Guard, D.C. Fire and E.M.S., and other departments and military service men and women working together to keep everyone in D.C. safe. They are ready for every possible scenario and their preparedness was tested as some protests became violent. The sounds of sirens and helicopters have been constant background noise in recent days, and it will likely continue for a couple more. That is just how it is here in D.C., however on Monday it will be business as usual.

I didn’t attend the inauguration this year. I, like many of my friends and colleagues, avoided the crowds, worked from home and watched the pomp and circumstance on TV.

After the inauguration I stood on my balcony and was lucky to have a view of the Obamas taking one last helicopter ride across the city. They left for a well-deserved vacation; President Trump started his first day as the leader of our country; and I got back to my coffee and working from home.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Milan native Kristen Muthig is a communications and policy manager for Fair Elections Legal Network. She worked as a reporter for the Reflector from 2003 to 2005.