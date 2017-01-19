High school freshman looks forward to Trump in White House

It’s school, weightlifting and practice. From football to wrestling to baseball, there isn’t a whole lot of time for anything else.

But you would be surprised what Caizzo likes to watch on TV when he gets some free time. No, not ESPN. How about Fox News.

Caizzo is hoping to see as much of today’s inauguration as he can when Donald Trump officially takes over as 45th president of the United States.

He attended the fall rally when Eric Trump, Donald’s son, came to Norwalk to encourage everybody to vote early. Caizzo held a sign “Millennials 4 Trump” and was singled out by Eric Trump during his speech.

“Inauguration is really important for me because it determines my future and I am happy he is a pro-life candidate,” Caizzo said Wednesday morning.

“It was nice to see him (Eric Trump). I was happy he came to Norwalk and I am happy I got to talk to him. I was pretty excited.”

The two got to speak as the crowd began marching from the VFW Hall on Milan Avenue to the Huron County Board of Elections.

“I didn’t say much,” Caizzo said.

“We were just talking about the sign for millenials for Trump. He said he appreciated the young kids coming out. I talked about how happy I was to be there. About how my parents are voting for him (Donald Trump) and I would have voted for him if I were 18.”

Caizzo is hoping to watch as much of the festivities today at school as he can. Opening remarks begin at 11:30 a.m., with the official swearing-in ceremony commencing at noon.

What he doesn’t see this afternoon he will watch on the news tonight.

“I try to stay involved,” said Caizzo, the son of Pam and Jay Caizzo.

“I learned a lot from my parents. They are also Republican as much as I am. ... That is where I started learning about politics.”

Cam Caizzo said it would be fun to get into politics, but he still has three years of high school and college ahead of him.

Why Donald Trump?

“I will be in the job market soon,” Caizzo said. “I will be in college debt within the next four years. All I want is a debt-free future.”

Why pro life?

“I am going to the pro-life with the Knights of Columbus march on Sunday,” he said. “I wanted to go to the march in D.C., but I had a wrestling tournament. I want to support it as much as I can. If they can’t say it, I want to say it for them.”

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote and Caizzo said it won’t be an easy transition early on.

“I know there are a lot of protesters against him (Trump), but I think he can work past it,” he said. “I expect all to go well and I expect I will be voting for him for a second term.”