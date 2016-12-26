Ceremonial swearing in scheduled for Dick Stein

The ceremony has been planned so the Stein’s father Don can be part of the occasion. Don is currently a patient in the transitional care unit at Fisher-Titus and is not able to travel to Columbus for the official swearing in on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the State Capital.

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan will conduct the ceremony. The public is invited to attend, I hope you can join us.

Stein, a Republican, was elected to the seat currently held by Terry Boose, who served three terms and could not seek re-election due to term limits. Stein defeated Democrat Tom Dunlap in the November general election.

Boose, meanwhile, was elected to be a Huron County commissioner, starting in January. He previously served in that capacity before becoming a state lawmaker.