Trump's 2nd place in popular vote turns up heat on Electoral College

“It’s an illusion of a democracy,” said Thomas, a 32-year-old saleswoman from Dayton who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump. “We don’t have a say.”

With Clinton winning nearly 1.5 million more votes nationally than Trump but losing the electoral vote to him, the outcome of this divisive presidential campaign has reignited debate about the future of the Electoral College.

To critics, the Electoral College, established by the Founding Fathers in 1787, is a quaint relic that has gone the way of the musket, wooden sailing ships and the vote being restricted to white men.

Twice in the past 16 years, the winner of the popular vote was denied the presidency. In 2000, Democrat Al Gore won 543,895 more votes than Republican George W. Bush, but Bush prevailed with 271 electoral votes, one more than the minimum necessary for victory.

“When we think of democracy, we think the person who won the most votes should win, and that’s true for every other election” except president, said Alex Keyssar, a professor of history and social policy at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

“It doesn’t take a great exercise of imagination to think if it were reversed, Donald Trump would have launched the mother of all lawsuits,” said Keyssar, author of the soon-to-be-released book “Why Do We Still Have the Electoral College?”

Without the Electoral College, defenders say, candidates would devote most of their campaigning to the largest states, such as California, New York, Texas and Florida.

“If you were to change the Electoral College and go to a popular vote, the big states would disproportionately decide who is president,” said Mike Dawson, creator of Ohioelectionresults.com.

Supporters point out if the national popular vote were close, as in John F. Kennedy’s 112,827-vote margin over Richard Nixon in 1960, it would prompt a protracted national recount that could last weeks. And they insist that without an Electoral College, there might be five or more presidential candidates instead of the two major nominees we have today, and the winner could emerge with as little as one-third of the popular vote.

States also have very different rules for conducting elections, including early voting. Abolishing the Electoral College would be “an invitation for chaos,” said Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, a Republican.

“Do you want California, which may not check an ID and allow anyone to vote … and then have a more strict standard in Indiana where people check against those kinds of things?” Husted said. “We have the longest-functioning democracy in the world, and it has served us well.”

Abolishing the Electoral College is highly unlikely. It would require Congress to approve a constitutional amendment that would have to be sent to the states for their approval.

The framers settled on the Electoral College as a compromise between allowing Congress to pick the president or letting the voters decide. They opted for the states to pick electors, either through a popular vote or by the legislatures. The electors then select the president.

The framers believed the Electoral College would lead to more nationally recognized and qualified people becoming president. Originally, only a few of states had voters select the electors, although by the 1830s most states held popular elections to choose electors. Today, electors are essentially bound to support the candidate who won their state.

Under the rules — long accepted by both parties — Trump emerged as the legitimate winner.

“It was a fair election,” said Peter Ellis, 75, who lives in Beavercreek and voted for Trump. "It’s fair according to the rules. The rules are set up for those reasons.”

Critics say that because Clinton won the popular vote by a healthy margin, Trump failed to earn a clear mandate from American voters, more of whom backed the status-quo candidate rather than Trump, who promised sweeping changes.

“The only thing I say is our vote should count,” said Jackie Swenson, 56, a manager of a beauty-supply store in South Charleston who voted for Clinton.

Some say jettisoning the Electoral College would inject more enthusiasm among voters across the country. Today, only a handful of states, including Ohio, are considered competitive, and candidates spend most of their time in those states.

By contrast, a Democratic candidate can reliably count on winning California and New York while Republicans know they have major advantages in Texas and the deep South.

“If you had a national popular vote, both parties would have a strong incentive to maximize their turnout,” said Jack Rakove, a Pulitzer Prize-winning professor of history and political science at Stanford University. “Everybody knows public opinion has been against the Electoral College for some time, and this will reinforce that opinion.”

After President Barack Obama won in 2012, Trump tweeted: “The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.” After Trump won this month, he tweeted: “The Electoral College is actually genius ...”

Others say the country’s rapidly changing demographics could ease concerns by making states such as Texas more competitive.

“The Electoral College should move closer to the popular vote in time if we continue to be a more diverse country,” said Rep. Mike Curtin, D-Marble Cliff, co-author of the Ohio Politics Almanac. “That is more desirable than trying to change the U.S. Constitution.”

Dayton Daily News Reporter Chris Stewart the contributed to this story.

