Trump wins Ohio

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump led Democrat Hillary Clinton 247 to 215 in the electoral college race at press time, just after 2 a.m. It takes 270 to win the presidency.

The outcome in seven states remained undecided: Arizona (worth 11 electoral college votes), Michigan (11), Maine (4), Minnesota (10), New Hampshire (4), Pennsylvania (20) and Wisconsin (10).

The Clinton campaign sent home supporters at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City just after 2 a.m., telling them nothing would be decided until the morning.

* * *

(UPDATED at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is now ahead of Democrat Hillary Clinton in the electoral college race.

Having taken Florida, Trump holds a 232 to 209 lead, according to CNN. But there are several states too close to call at this point. Among those are Michigan (16 electoral college votes), New Hampshire (4), Pennsylvania (20) and Wisconsin (10).

It takes 270 to win the presidency.

With 8,795 (98.96%) of Ohio’s precincts reporting, Trump has 2,752,712 (52.19%) of the 5,274,557 votes case, compared to 2,288,348 (43.38%) for Clinton. Three other candidates combine for the remaining 4.4 percent.

* * *

(UPDATED at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016) Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has overtaken Republican Donald Trump in the electoral college race.

Clinton holds a 190 to 186 lead, according to CNN. But there are several states too close to call at this point. Among those are Florida (29 electoral college votes) Michigan (16), New Hampshire (4), Pennsylvania (20) and Wisconsin (10).

It takes 270 to win the presidency.

* * *

(UPDATED at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016) It appears Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will win Ohio and its 18 electoral college votes.

Major news outlets, including CNN, are giving Trump the victory in the Buckeye State.

With 7,249 (81.57%) of Ohio’s precincts reporting, Trump had 2,415,113 (53.30%) votes, compared to 1,917,422 (42.32%) for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

By winning Ohio, Trump now leads Clinton 167 to 109 in the electoral college race, according to CNN. It takes 270 to win the presidency.

No Republican has ever won the presidency without winning Ohio, and the last Republican candidate who won Ohio but not the presidency was Richard Nixon in 1960.

* * *

(UPDATED at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016) With votes from more than half of the precincts in Ohio tallied, Republican Donald Trump owns a solid lead on Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.

With 5,579 (62.78%) of the state’s precincts reporting, Trump has 2,066,218 (52.99%) votes, compared to 1,664,195 (42.68%) for Clinton.

Results reported are unofficial. The official results will be posted following their certification. The county boards of elections must complete their official canvass no later than Nov. 29.

In the U.S. senator race in Ohio, with 5,798 (65.24%) of the state’s precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Rob Portman is solidly defeating Democratic challenger Ted Strickland 2,293,896 (59.23%) to 1,394,324 (36%). There are three other candidates each of whom has less than 2 percent of the vote.