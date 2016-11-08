Tkach credits 'such significant improvements' as cause for re-election

Tkach garnered 72 percent of the votes cast with 16,721 against Dillon’s 6,490.

Tkach has spent the last four years as the county’s record keeper and has served on several boards. Originally hailing from Garfield Heights, Tkach moved to the area in 1978 and now lives in Wakeman with her husband and enjoys spending time with her four grown children and two grandchildren.

Tkach said the win didn’t come as a surprise.

“I suspected that I would win with the fact that I have done the job for four years and made such significant improvements to the office while I’ve been here,” she said. “I think that made a big difference.”

Tkach already has plans for her new term.

“I look forward to the next four years to get some of our older indexes online so those interested in genealogy or history of Huron County can get those from our website and I look forward to continuing to provide excellent customer service,” she said.

“That’s still in the process because the last four years have been devoted to (learning the new system and transferring files into it). I would like it thank the voters of Huron County for their continued support as their county recorder.”

Dillon said she wished the incumbent the best on her continued journey.

“I thought it was a very clean comapegin between the two of us and there was no picking on the two of us,” Dillon said. “We gave the people a choice and I’m proud of that. I’m every happy for Jan and I wish her all the best. ... And lots of people voted and I’m very glad to hear that so many got out to vote.”

Dillon spent 45 years as a registered nurse but had no experience specifically in recording.