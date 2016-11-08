Sitterly elected new prosecutor

Republican attorney James Joel Sitterly beat out incumbent Democratic prosecutor Daivia Kasper, gaining 65 percent of the votes. Sitterly earned 15,291 votes while Kasper had 8,147.

While Sitterly has never practiced as a prosecutor, the lifelong Huron County resident has practiced law for nearly 10 years. Still, he said he was unsure of how the race would go.

“You never know what the outcome of any election is no matter how much work you put into especially if you're own worst critic,” Sitterly said. “I think I was (my) harshest critic.”

But he was certainly happy to receive the winning results and already had plans underway.

“Like I’ve said before, the drug cases in the county have to be dealt with much more firmly, and by firm I mean what is good for the residents of Huron County and not necessarily good for the defending,” he said.

“The defendant has constitutional rights but the county is entitled to feel safe from routine break-ins and rampant drugs use. I think the drugs are going to get worse. We saw that this past summer in Cincinnati and the drugs started to work their way up through Ohio and being cut with elephant tranquilizers. I see those drugs becoming more creative, outpacing the the current drugs used to hook those already hooked on modified heroin.”

Sitterly said he believes a tougher system in prosecuting will make a bigger dent in this drug problem though, and will continue his plan of action by beginning with a look at the budget.

“Next week I’m going to be reviewing the minutes from the budget committee meeting,” he said. “I want to see what I’m going to be dealing with here in the office next year. It appears as the economy is doing well financially at this point. I don't expect too much difference from last year’s budget.”

Sitterly attended St. Paul schools and moved back to Norwalk after college. He is licensed as an attorney in Ohio, Washington, was admitted to the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The average county prosecutor salary is about $73,600.

The incumbent, Kasper served as assistant Huron County prosecutor for 16 years and stepped up to the county seat when Russell Leffler retired last year. She has been a licensed attorney for more than 20 years.

Kasper could not be reached for comments.

Sitterly will be sworn in in January, where he will hold the office for four years until the next election in 2020.