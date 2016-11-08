Republican candidates sweep all contested races in Huron County

Here are the unofficial results from today’s general election:

In the commissioner races, Wilde defeated Notke 15,616 to 7,628 and Boose defeated Smith 14,943 to 8,718.

In the sheriff’s race, Corbin defeated Howard 15,655 to 8,579.

In the prosecutor’s race, Sitterly defeated Kasper 15,291 to 8,147.

In the record’s race, Tkach defeated Dillion 16,721 to 6,490

And in the presidential race, Trump received 15,930 votes, compared to 7,080 for Clinton.

There are 35,741 registered voters in Huron County, and 8,266 (23.13%) of those cast their ballots in the general election before Tuesday.

Early voting began on Oct. 12 and ended at 2 p.m. Monday. Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted reported Monday that nearly 2 million of the state’s 7.9 million registered voters requested an absentee ballot, of which nearly 1.8 million were returned by that day, either by mail or in person.

The results of early voting (absentee ballots) in Huron County were released shortly after the polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

Three local school renewal levies are all passing.

The early voting results for Huron County are posted on this site.