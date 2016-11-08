2016 General Election results

* * *

It’s finally here: Election Day.

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m

Those who vote today — as well as those who cast their ballots in early or absentee voting before today — will decide not just the race for president, but also other federal, state, and local government races, plus tax levies and other ballot issues.

Early voting began in Ohio on Oct. 12 and ended at 2 p.m. Monday. Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted reported Monday that nearly 2 million of the state’s 7.9 million registered voters requested an absentee ballot, of which nearly 1.8 million were returned by that day, either by mail or in person..

Along with the presidential race featuring Democrat Hillary Clinton, Republican Donald Trump and and a handful of third-party candidates, Ohio voters will cast ballots for the U.S. Senate as incumbent Republican Rob Portman faces a challenge from Democratic former Ohio governor Ted Strickland.

Locally, Huron County voters will elect two county commissioners — Michael C. Notke (D) faces Bruce A. Wilde (R) in one race and Terry Boose (R) faces Howard Smith (D) in other — plus a sheriff (incumbent Democrat Dane A. Howard is running against Republican challenger Todd J. Corbin), a prosecutor (incumbent Democrat Daivia S. Kasper is running against Republican challenger James Joel Sitterly) and a recorder (Republican incumbent Jan. M. Tkach is running against Democratic challenger Marilyn J. Dillion).

Huron County voters also will help decide races in the statehouse and the U.S. Congress.

In the state house’s 57th District, Norwalk Democrat Tom Dunlap and Norwalk Republican Dick Stein are running for the seat currently occupied by Terry Boose, who could not seek re-election due to term limits.

In the 4th District, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican incumbent, is being challenged by Democrat Janet Garrett.

In the 7th District, U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs, a Republican incumbent, is being challenged by Democrat Roy Rich and Dan Phillip (NP)

Huron County voters will decide the fate of a health department replacement levy, as well as several requests from townships and village.

Local school districts, including Norwalk, New London and Plymouth-Shiloh, are asking voters to approve levy renewal requests on today’s ballot.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Toledo Blade (TNS) contributed to this story.