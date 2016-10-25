Trump notes latest accuser is a porn star: ‘Oh, I’m sure she’s never been grabbed before’

“One said, ‘He grabbed me on the arm.’ And she’s a porn star,” Trump said in an interview with a New Hampshire radio station. “Now you know, this one that came out recently, ‘He grabbed me and he grabbed me on the arm.’ Oh, I’m sure she’s never been grabbed before.”

Trump was referring to the allegations made Saturday by Jessica Drake, who accused Trump of kissing her without her consent. She also said a man — either Trump or someone representing him — later called her and offered her $10,000 and the use of his jet in exchange for sex.

Drake is the latest of several women to publicly claim in recent days that Trump kissed or groped them without their consent. The GOP presidential nominee said all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, including Drake, are lying.

“These are stories that are made up. This is total fiction. You’ll find out that, in the years to come, these women that stood up, it’s all fiction,” Trump said. “They were made up. I don’t know these women. It’s not my thing to do what they say.”

During a speech Saturday that was billed as a preview of how he would conduct his first 100 days in office, Trump said he would sue all the women who have accused him of misconduct. During the radio interview, he said he felt it was important to defend himself against the accusations because he feared women voters might otherwise believe them.

He squarely blamed the campaign of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for the rush of allegations against him. Trump noted that Gloria Allred, the attorney representing three of the women, is a long-time Clinton supporter.

Robby Mook, Clinton’s campaign manager, said Sunday the campaign has not had any contact with any of the women who have come forward.

“These accusations are not coming from our campaign,” Mook said on CNN.

Allred is a Clinton backer and served as a delegate for her during the Democratic National Convention. But the Los Angeles-based attorney has a long history of going after politicians on both sides of the aisle over their treatment of women.

