Campaigns are about contrast

My opponent in the race for state representative, 57th District, is also a good person with a good family and I appreciate his willingness to run. As only someone who has run for a state office can understand, it is not easy.

I am not a politician. Unlike my opponent, I do not have multiple campaigns under my belt. Without the support of the state party, I would not have the resources or expertise needed to mount an effective campaign. Both of our campaigns are accepting the support of our respective parties.

However, let’s be clear – state party PACs on either side do not typically collaborate with candidates on every move they make. Their money is not under my control. Everything I have created and approved is clearly marked with the disclaimer of my campaign – “Paid for by Stein for State Representative.”

Do I agree with everything the state PAC has done in marketing the contrast of my views and my opponent’s? No, a photo of my opponent eating money was not necessary to get the point across that he wants to have more of your money to spend.

My opponent supports House Bill 492, which would rob one billion dollars from our state’s rainy day fund. This bill creates more paperwork though a grant and loan application process that would be difficult for local government and townships to handle and, of course, there is no guarantee their efforts will result in a successful outcome.

Our last governor, also a Democrat, ran the rainy day fund down to 89 cents; and my opponent favors a move that could lead us down that same path.

In addition, my opponent has also said publicly he favors a death tax on inheritances for families, businesses and farmers. In 2013 Ohio abolished the death tax, but in a 2014 article in the Norwalk Reflector my opponent said he supported the death tax.

These are two issues in which my opponent and I hold very different opinions. In both of these issues, I support fiscal responsibility.

I am in this race because I feel we, as a country, and to a lesser degree, as a state, have gotten away from the ideal of a "government by the people." I could have retired at this point in my career and taken more time to be with our five (soon to be seven) grandchildren. However, they are precisely why I am running for this office.

There are sharp contrasts between my ideas of how our state should be run and my opponent’s ideas. This campaign is about those differences.