Alternative to Trump or Clinton: Duncan

Richard Duncan is one such candidate. Like more well-known Green Party representative Jill Stein or Libertarian Gary Johnson, Duncan is banking on the premise that people are unhappy with the major parties.

A resident of Aurora, Ohio, Duncan is no stranger to politics. This year, he said he is proud to be an official presidential candidate on the Ohio ballot.

“I started running in 2004. I was a write-in candidate in Ohio,” he said. “I thought I’d try again in 2016.”

Duncan didn’t start out a politician. He originally received his master’s degree in 1979 from Kent State University, where he trained to be an urban planner. He was interning in Texas when he decided to become a mail carrier instead to pay off his student loans.

“City planning is very political,” he said.

Many interns, Duncan recalled, devised plans that were put on the shelf because of political posturing.

In 2004, he was helping his daughter with her government class when he decided he wanted to seek the Oval Office. Duncan needed 5,000 verified signatures to get on the ballot.

In 2008, he was on the Ohio ballot and received about 4,000 votes. In 2012, Duncan received more than 12,000 votes after becoming a candidate on the Ohio ballot and a write-in on many other states, including Kentucky, Alaska and Maryland.

With three elections already under his belt, Duncan is primed for a fourth.

“I started towards 2016 in the last election, (but) the secretary of state enacted a new law and they said you can only gather signatures to get on the ballot within a one-year period,” he said.

In July 2015, Duncan acquired more than the 5,000 signatures needed to get on the Ohio ballot.

As an independent, he said he is different from other candidates.

“I want to get jobs back to this country, which I feel have been sent overseas primarily.

“I want to reform our government because I don’t think our congressmen and politicians in Washington are looking out for us now,” he explained.

Duncan said the system had politicians looking out for re-election more than people’s welfare.

“They’re very good at doing that,” he said. “But that’s not why they’re in office.”

So far, the support has been overwhelming said Duncan. This year in particular, he said, people are responding well to a different option.

“It’s been, what do they say — ‘Do we even have a choice this time?’ This is the worst choice they’ve ever seen. They really welcome the alternative.”

He said he often goes around in public, or to sporting events, to campaign by speaking to people, passing out cards and holding up signs.

“I’m just letting people know they have another option out there,” he said.

Duncan and his running mate, Ricky Johnson, are listed on the ballot as “non-party candidates.”