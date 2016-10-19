Eric Trump visits Norwalk to 'make America great again'

Duncan recalled watching the RNC on television with his wife, when she saw Trump’s heirs and said “You can’t fake good children.”

After a brief wait, the crowd finally welcomed Eric Trump to the stage behind the VFW hall. Many people held Trump/Pence signs, and a great number more wore hats or shirts bearing Trump’s iconic phrase, “Make America Great Again.”

From the start, Trump stressed one point. He wasn’t a politician, he said, but an average citizen. He said he was looking forward to the days after the election, when he could focus on business again. However, he did say he “(believes) tremendously in our mission, and that’s taking back our country from people who are driving it into the ground.”

Of course, the conversation quickly turned to Donald Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, and her career in politics.

“Hillary has been a politician for longer than I’ve been alive,” said the younger Trump, calling for a change to the current system.

“We’re a country that’s $20 trillion in debt,” he said. Trump pointed to NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, as a source of job loss in the country. He recalled passing a “beautiful” Ford automotive plant, formerly able to employ thousands of workers, with a nearly empty parking lot.

“All the jobs went to Mexico,” he said.

Trump lamented the country’s current state, calling out Obamacare, high taxes and outdated military equipment like B-52 bombers. He put his father’s campaign in full support of second amendment rights.

He also commented on the recent schism between law enforcement and citizens in the U.S., saying “Law enforcement has been treated poorly, so poorly, around the country, and we’re going to change that.”

Trump also brought up the Clinton Foundation, and the issues his father’s campaign had found with it, when the crowd began to chant “Lock her up!”

“That didn’t take long,” Trump replied with a laugh before going back to the elder Trump’s policies.

“The system is rigged,” he said, specifically pointing to a prior town hall debate between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders as an example. Trump said Hillary Clinton had questions from the debate leaked to her beforehand, and now Sanders is still campaigning for her despite it. This was all in reference to a recently leaked e-mail which shows communication between interim DNC chair Donna Brazile and the Clinton campaign regarding one of the town hall questions on the death penalty.

“Could you imagine if my father got the debate questions ahead of time?” he asked, adding that it wouldn’t have been glossed over so easily.

According to Trump, people just want to live the American dream.

“We want a safe country,” he said. “We want a strong military.”

He backed his father’s support for farmers and the second amendment.

“The American people have lost the voice in this country, and we are going to get it back.”

Above all, Trump emphasized that neither he, his family, nor his father were career politicians.

“I’m a total civilian in this process,” he said.

“We’re going to make America great again, and we really appreciate everything, Ohio.”