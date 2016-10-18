Early voting 'busier than normal'

“It’s busy,” she said. “Busier than normal this year.”

Locke said things normally turn busier as the election looms closer, but this year has seen a large, steady turnout early on.

“Our mail was right on-par with 2012, but in-person (it) is busy earlier,” she said.

To compensate, the board has hired extra staff to man the polling booths. They only can go so fast, however.

“We have four computers. You do what you can do,” Locke said of their Huron County location.

Today, Eric Trump was scheduled to speak at the VFW fields in Norwalk at 12:30 p.m.

Locke said she plans to see many voters at the polls following his visit.

There’s less than a month to go, but Locke’s staff is keeping up so far, she said.

“Every day the mail that comes in is the mail that goes out.”

“Knock on wood,” she laughed.

Early absentee voting is conducted at 180 Milan Ave. in Norwalk. Early voting hours and dates are as follows:

• 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 12 through Oct. 21

• 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 24 through Oct. 28

• 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

• 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

• 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30

• 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5

• 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6

• 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7